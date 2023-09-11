101st Airborne Division Participates in 79th Anniversary of Market Garden

Netherlands – Col. Trevor Voelkel, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) led Soldiers from the division from the Sint Lambertus Church to the Operation Market Garden Memorial during the 79th commemoration of Operation Market Garden on September 10th, 2023, in Veghel, Netherlands.

During the commemoration, the Soldiers of the 101st were able to reconnect with Dutch citizens, and together, they were able to honor and remember the brave actions of the men who fought to liberate the Netherlands from German occupation during World War II.