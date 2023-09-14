Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 14th – 18th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for a delightful weekend, as Mother Nature seems to be in good spirits. Here’s your exclusive weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

The evening sky will be mostly clear tonight, setting the stage for a tranquil night. Temperatures will dip to around 53 degrees, with a gentle north-northeast breeze of about 5 mph.

TGIF! Expect abundant sunshine throughout the day, with the mercury rising to a comfortable 82 degrees. A light northeast wind at around 5 mph will keep things pleasantly cool.

As Friday night unfolds, you might notice some increasing cloud cover. Overnight lows will be around 59 degrees, with a steady north-northeast breeze of about 5 mph.

The weekend kicks off Saturday with a twist. There’s a slight chance of showers in the late afternoon, and after 1:00pm, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The day will be partly sunny, and temperatures will peak around 81 degrees. Starting from the east-northeast, the wind will shift to the west in the afternoon. Keep your umbrella handy, as there’s a 40 percent chance of precipitation.

There’s still a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night under partly cloudy skies. Lows will hover around 59 degrees. The north-northwest wind of about 5 mph will become calm as the night deepens, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

The sun makes a return on Sunday, offering a beautiful day with highs near 80 degrees. A west-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph, will keep things lively.

Expect mostly clear skies Sunday night with lows around 56 degrees. The north-northwest wind continues at 5 to 10 mph.

Kickstart your workweek on Monday with more sunshine! Highs will reach around 81 degrees, and the wind will shift from north-northeast to northwest during the afternoon—a great day to get outdoors.

It will remain mostly clear on Monday night, with lows around 56 degrees. The north wind will shift to the east-southeast after midnight, adding a touch of variety to the night.

It’s looking like a weekend of pleasant weather, with some chances of showers on Saturday to keep things interesting. So, plan your outdoor activities accordingly, and enjoy the beautiful weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County!