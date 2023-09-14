APSU Football announces Fan Experience for Home Opener

Clarksville, TN – Football is back in Clarksville!

With the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team set to take the field for its first home game of the 2023 campaign, APSU athletics has finalized its fan experience ahead of the Governors’ Saturday 6:00pm game against East Tennessee.

Family Weekend, APSU Faculty and Staff, Faith and Family Night

Saturday’s game against ETSU is Family Weekend, APSU Faculty and Staff Night, and Faith & Family Night. For special group rates call the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329)

Gameday Sponsor – Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is the official gameday sponsor for Saturday’s home opener. They will give away free “Clarksville’s Hometown Team” t-shirts at all gates before the game while supplies last.

Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street returns to the pre-game festivities for the 2023 season! Taking over the area beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street provides fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment!

Junior Govs Club

Junior Govs are invited to join us on Stache Street ahead of Saturday’s kickoff against the Bucaneers!

There will be a bounce house, posters, face paint, and more at the Junior Govs Club. Students in eighth grade and under are invited to become junior Governors throughout the 2023-24 academic year. Junior Govs will receive complimentary admission to all Austin Peay home football games with membership. Junior Govs also gain access to exclusive APSU gear, invitations to VIPeay events, and special recognition on their birthday.

Membership is not required to participate in Saturday’s Junior Govs Club activities.

Tailgate Alley

For the 12th season, Austin Peay State University athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Limited single-game spaces are available for $20.00 per game, and season ticket members can purchase a season-long tailgating pass for $75.00 per spot.

Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 2:00pm. Beginning at 4:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

Gov Walk

The team busses will arrive on Drane Street at approximately 3:30pm and Walden will lead the APSU Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium! All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium on gameday for the first time this season!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

Fans that attend Wednesday’s coaches show at Buffalo Wild Wings on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard can receive a pass to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone by being one of the first 20 people to wear red and order an entrée at the Austin Peay State University Coaches Show.



Fans who receive a pass at the Austin Peay State University Coaches Show must purchase a ticket – in any section – to the upcoming football game and redeem their pass that Saturday.

Tickets are Still on Sale!

Austin Peay State University Athletics tickets are now available through Ticketmaster! Single-game and season tickets are easily accessible through a mobile device, offering fans a safe and secure platform. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster.