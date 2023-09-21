81.6 F
Sports

APSU Baseball starts Fall Schedule this Friday

Austin Peay State University Baseball. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team begins its fall practice slate with an open practice and scrimmage Friday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

As weather permits, the APSU Govs will scrimmage Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the fall schedule. Fans are invited to watch the scrimmages for free with entry through the main gate of Raymond C. Hand Park.

Friday scrimmages will start at 4:00pm, with the APSU Govs also hitting the field on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00pm.

The 2023 Governors feature 20 returnees from head coach Roland Fanning‘s first season. Lyle Miller-Green and Clayton Gray return after their All-ASUN performances last season. In addition, Jon Jon Gazdar returns to Clarksville after his stellar summer in the Cape Cod League.

In addition, Fanning and his staff will add 15 newcomers to that group of returnees. Eleven of those newcomers are transfers, including four from other Division I programs. In addition, 11 of those newcomers join the revamped Austin Peay State University bullpen, which returns only six letterwinners from last season.

The APSU Govs current roster may be found online at LetsGoPeay.com.

