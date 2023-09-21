APSU Soccer defeats Jacksonville, 3-2

Jacksonville, FL – Alana Owens’ first-career goal in the 34th minute, coupled with second-half scores by Kasidy Schenk and Aniyah Mack led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team to a 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Jacksonville Thursday, at Southern Oak Stadium.

The Governors (4-6-1, 2-1 ASUN) and Dolphins (2-6-2, 0-3 ASUN) were scoreless entering the 19th minute when the game was delayed due to weather. After the stoppage, JU tallied three straight shots between the 21st and 27th minute before Owens, off a set piece by Tori Case, netted the first goal of the evening in the 34th minute to break the ice.

The Dolphins tallied back-to-back shots following Owens’ score, but both sailed wide left of the net and left the score at 1-0 APSU after 45 minutes.

Katie Bahn earned her third save of the night in the 49th minute, before Clara Heistermann found Schenk from just outside the 18-yard box, who dribbled and fired to the top-right of the net from 10 yards out for the lead-extender.

Jacksonville quickly answered Schenk’s score two minutes later to trim its deficit to one.

After trading shots over the next 30 minutes, Annabel Anderson found Aniyah Mack from eight yards out who capitalized on her first opportunity of the evening, netting the fifth goal of her freshman campaign.

The Dolphins again answered quickly, scoring in the 89th minute, but were unable to regain possession, resulting in Austin Peay State University’s second win in ASUN play through three matches.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University earned its first win against Jacksonville and in the state of Florida.

With her goal in the 34th minute, Alana Owens became the Governors’ sixth goalscorer of the season.

With her assist on Owens’ score, Tori Case moved into a tie for eighth all-time with eight career assists.

Kasidy Schenk joined Aniyah Mack as the multi-goalscorers this season after netting a score tonight and in the season opener against UT Martin on August 17th.

Heistermann’s assist on Shenk’s goal is the second of her career and first since assisting on Lindsey McMahon’s goal at Stetson on October 13th, 2022.

Aniyah Mack netted her fifth goal of the season in the 83rd minute. Her five goals this season are the most by a Gov since Claire Larose had seven in 2018.

Annabel Anderson’s assist is the second of her career and first since October 2nd, 2022, against Eastern Kentucky.



Lindsey McMahon made her 46th-career start in Thursday’s match against the Dolphins and now has gone the distance in 38 of her last 39 appearances.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok (@GovsWSOC), and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues its Sunshine State road swing with a Sunday 12:00pm CT match against North Florida in Jacksonville.