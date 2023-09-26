Experience Enchantment at ‘Magic in the Park’ – A Wizarding Adventure in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Get ready to step into a world of wonder as Clarksville Parks and Recreation proudly presents “Magic in the Park,” an exciting outdoor event that celebrates a beloved book series about a boy wizard and his adventures at a magic school.

Join us on October 7th, 2023, from 3:00pm-8:00pm at Liberty Park’s Wilma Rudolph Event Center for an extraordinary day filled with activities for the whole family. Altra Federal Credit Union and Youth Villages of Clarksville sponsor this event.

There is parking available inside the park, as well as free event shuttles to and from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System South Central Services parking lot at 1312 State Highway 48, Clarksville, TN 37040.

There will be two Clarksville Transit System buses running from 2:30pm-8:30pm to ease the flow of traffic and parking. Everyone who rides the shuttle will get a free gift!

Visit the Magic in the Park Facebook Event Page for additional information on accessible parking, vendor spotlights, and more!

Some of the highlights will include:

Enchanting Merchandise by Magnificent Artisans: Delight in a diverse selection of captivating merchandise brought to you by skilled artisans, featuring a wide range of fandom-inspired products.

Themed Drinks: Sip on butterscotch drinks and your favorite coffees crafted by RavenWood Coffee and Creations, as well as delicious fresh lemonade by E’s Squeezed Lemonade.

Themed Treats from Food Trucks: Indulge your taste buds with tasty treats from Bondi Bowls, Big Kahuna’s Island Grill, SmashNBeef Co, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and MI Coney.

Fandom Costume Contest: Show off your best costume and compete in our contest for a chance to win prizes. Sign-up will be on-site and space is limited.

Free Showing of the First Movie in the Series: Gather under the starlit sky at sunset and enjoy a free outdoor screening of the first movie in the iconic film series.

Reptile Encounter: Meet the reptiles from The Wild Life! These folks are bringing some awesome snakes for some up-close (or not-so-close) interactions.

Community Mural with the APSU Library: Staff from the Felix G. Woodward Library at Austin Peay State University will be on hand to promote reading, lifelong learning, and community with a collaborative mural. Stop by and make your mark!

This event is open to all, and admission is free. Come dressed as your favorite character and experience the Magic in the Park!

For more information and updates, please visit the Clarksville Parks and Recreation website at ClarksvilleParksRec.com.

