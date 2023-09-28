63.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 28, 2023
HomeEventsPlanters Bank Presents... Film Series at the Roxy Regional Theatre October offerings
Events

Planters Bank Presents… Film Series at the Roxy Regional Theatre October offerings

News Staff
By News Staff

Planters Bank Presents at the Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – The return of our Planters Bank Presents… Film Series at the Roxy Regional Theatre brings budget-friendly entertainment options with $5.00 movies presented on our new (and bigger!) screen on Sunday afternoons.

Movies in October

  • Ghostbusters – Sunday, October 8th at 2:00pm
  • The Cabin in the Woods – Sunday, October 15th at 2:00pm
  • Clue Sunday, October 22nd at 2:00pm
  • Hocus Pocus – Sunday, October 29th at 2:00pm 

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission.

Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Previous article
Plan Ahead for Thanksgiving: It’s Time to Order Your Local Turkey
Next article
APSU Basketball Team tours Mount Olive Cemetery
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online