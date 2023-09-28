65.6 F
Plan Ahead for Thanksgiving: It’s Time to Order Your Local Turkey

Tennessee Department of AgricultureNashville, TN – Even though Thanksgiving is eight weeks away, now is the time to order local meats for your holiday table.

“Locally raised turkeys for Thanksgiving tables is a tradition,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Buying directly from producers means you’re getting the freshest meat and increasing income for a local business.”

Many farmers take reservations for their birds, and supplies are limited, so the sooner you reserve, the better.

“When you purchase a fresh turkey from our farm, you are not only getting a bird raised in West Tennessee harvested just a few days before Thanksgiving, you are also supporting first-generation farmers,” David Hochreiter, owner of H&H Farms in Henry County, said.

Land Basket Farm in Hamblen County can help with your holiday feast. “Land Basket Farm is offering a limited number of fresh, pasture-raised, and rotational grazed, whole turkeys for pick up on November 19th and 20th. A deposit secures a turkey, and people can find out more on our website,” farm owner Kevin Jacobi said.

According to farmer Jonathan Powers, HPA Farms in Rutherford County is accepting preorders now. “We are proud to offer local Thanksgiving turkeys for our customers again this year. We have different sizes, and a few birds are left for preorders. We encourage people to reach out soon to ensure availability,” Powers said.

Your holiday table isn’t limited to turkey. Many other Tennessee farms offer popular meats, like rack of lamb, cured ham, beef tenderloin, and steaks. Find a farm and make your meat and poultry reservations now with Pick Tennessee Products, a free service provided by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Find a farm with the Pick Tennessee Products app or online at www.picktnproducts.org/find-products/food-drink/meats.html.

Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, X, and Instagram for seasonal farm fare and information about farm-related activities and products.

