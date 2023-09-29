81.6 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Commerce Street water outage, lane closure, road closure

Traffic Detour; South First Street and Main Street

Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water services on Commerce Street from South First Street to Riverside Drive for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The westbound lane on Commerce Street is closed from South First Street to Riverside Drive and Spring Street is closed from Commerce Street to Main Street.

Traffic will be detoured to South First Street and Main Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, the lane and the road reopened by approximately 3:00pm.

