Planters Bank annual Season of Giving has begun

Clarksville, TN – Planters Bank announces its annual Season of Giving kickoff. Small businesses throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee will be supported through the bank’s annual year-end community campaign.

Following the introduction of its 2023 SEED (Startup Economic & Entrepreneur & Development) program, Planters Bank is continuing its mission to be the small business bank by shining additional light on the heartbeat of its communities – small businesses.

Entering its tenth year, the Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that aims to bring awareness to community organizations. “This year, we’re promoting all the great things to be found within our local small businesses. Gifts, experiences, and delicious meals will be spotlighted for each Planters Bank community.

This year, we introduced the Planters Bank SEED Program, a program aimed at supporting and developing our local small businesses & entrepreneurs. This Season of Giving, we are sharing a little about our many wonderful small businesses in hopes of bringing additional awareness and even new customers their way during this holiday season,” says Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy.

Visit the Planters Bank Facebook and Instagram to learn more, participate, and learn more about Planters Bank and its community and philanthropic efforts at plantersbankonline.com.

