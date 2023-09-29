Austin Peay State University Golf’s Kady Foshaug, Erica Scutt receive ASUN Golfer of the Week honors after APSU Intercollegiate win

Atlanta, GA – After winning co-medalist honors and leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team to a win at the APSU Intercollegiate, Kady Foshaug and Erica Scutt were named the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golfers of the Week, the league announced Thursday.

With Foshaug and Scutt earning ASUN Golfer of the Week honors, it marks the second straight week the Austin Peay women’s golf team has received this honor after Maggie Glass was the Golfer of the Week, on September 21st. This is the second ASUN Golfer of the Week award for Scutt and the first for Fosahug, who is now the fourth Governor to receive this honor.

A Roswell, Georgia native, Foshaug opened the APSU Intercollegiate with a four-under 68 and a three-under 69, those scores are tied for the sixth and eighth-best 18-hole scores in program history, respectively. Foshaug’s opening 36-hole score of 137 is the second-best mark in Austin Peay history. Foshaug closed the tournament with a two-over 74 to earn her first collegiate win.

Scutt, from Alpharetta, Georgia, Scutt fired a six-under 66 in the first round of the APSU Intercollegiate, which is tied for the second-best score in program history. Scutt shot an even-par 72 in the second round, giving her an opening 36-hole score of 138, the third-best mark in program history. Scutt closed the tournament with a one-over 73 and picked up her second collegiate victory.

Foshaug and Scutt’s scores of five-under 211 are tied for the fifth-best 54-hole scores in Austin Peay State University history. The duo also both broke the APSU Intercollegiate 54-hole record of 214, which was set by Belmont’s Kendall Maynard in 2021. Foshaug and Scutt’s victory also marks the third time the Govs have had the individual champion at their home tournament, with Foshaug and Scutt joining Jessica Cathey (2015) and Staci Lynch (2006).

With Foshaug and Scutt leading the way, Austin Peay State University shot a team score of 863, which is the second-best 54-hole score in program history, and broke the APSU Intercollegiate’s 54-hole record of 886 by 23 strokes. The Governors first round score of 282 was also the second-best 18-hole score in program history and broke the tournament’s 18-hole record of 290 by eight strokes. The Govs won the APSU Intercollegiate for the first time since 2015, beating North Alabama by 31 shots.

Austin Peay State University women’s golf is back in action at Southern Illinois’ Saluki Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

