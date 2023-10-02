82.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 2, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department seeks to identify Business Burglary Suspect
News

Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Business Burglary Suspect

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person in this photo for burglaries of two Businesses.
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person in this photo for burglaries of two Businesses.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Burglary that occurred on September 21st, 2023, at approximately 9:00pm at Kraft Street Muffler and Larry’s Nursery.

A male broke into both businesses, and security cameras captured an image of the suspect. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Dilsaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5225.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce October 2023 Events, Announcements
Next article
Clarksville Police Department is looking for runaway juvenile Mary Jane Lawrence
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online