Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Business Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Burglary that occurred on September 21st, 2023, at approximately 9:00pm at Kraft Street Muffler and Larry’s Nursery.

A male broke into both businesses, and security cameras captured an image of the suspect. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Dilsaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5225.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.