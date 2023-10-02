Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce October 2023 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – Join us for the third annual “Growing Together” Public Education Power Breakfast on October 3rd at Central Services South, 1312 Highway 48, focused on Understanding the Strategic Goals of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

Breakfast begins at 7:00am and the Program will begin at 7:30am. Registration is required; cost is $25.00 for Members and $35.00 for Non-Members.

Register online at clarksvillechamber.com/events or contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Clarksville Young Professionals

The Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) will meet on Wednesday, October 4th, at 12 noon, at 25 Jefferson Street, Terrace Level, with a guest speaker and lunch provided by Austin Peay State University College of Business.

CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community.

For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Chamber’s Annual Business to Business Expo

The Chamber’s Annual Business to Business Expo on Thursday, October 19th, from 5:00pm-7:00pm., is an excellent opportunity for our small and home-based businesses to display their brand, goods, and services.

Advanced reservation is required to reserve your space and a 6-foot table for $150.00. Set up time is 4:00pm.

For more information or to make a reservation, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Leadership Coaching Training Series

The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Essentials are partnering to offer a Leadership Coaching Training Series. Certified Frontline Leadership half-day sessions will be held Friday, November 3rd, from 8:00am – 12:00pm and Friday, November 17th, 8:00am – 12:00pm, at the American Job Center, 523 Madison Street, Suite A, Dickson Room.

Registration is required; cost is $200.00. To register and for more information please visit, https://workforceessentials.com/event/certified-frontline-leadership-coaching-training-november-3rd-august-23rd/.

Veterans Day Breakfast

Saturday, November 11th, at 7:30am, the Chamber will host the annual Veterans Day Breakfast at the Austin Peay State University Morgan Center, 601 College Street, to celebrate and honor the men and women in uniform.

Featuring Keynote Speaker: US Congressman Dr. Mark E. Green, Physician and Retired US Army Major who has chaired the Committee on Homeland Security since 2023. RSVP by November 1st; Cost is $40.00; Military & Civilian Dress is Business Casual.

For more information, contact Phil Harpel at phil@clarksville.tn.us or 931.245.4340.