APSU Soccer travels Thursday to Florida Gulf Coast

Clarksville, TN – After earning its third Atlantic Sun Conference victory, Sunday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team begins the second half of league play against Florida Gulf Coast with a Thursday 6:00pm CT match at Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Governors (5-8-1, 3-3 ASUN) earned their third conference win of the season in a 1-0 home victory against North Alabama, which improved them to fifth in the ASUN standings with five matches remaining. During the contest, Lindsey McMahon became the ninth Gov to tally a goal this season, with her 81st-minute header leading to the one-goal decision.

The result also was junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn’s second shutout of the season, as the Hendersonville, Tennessee native has earned all five of the APSU Govs’ wins in 2023 while saving 61 shots and garnering a .709 save percentage.

Freshman Aniyah Mack leads Austin Peay State University with five goals this season – the most by a Gov since Claire Larose had seven in 2018. It also is the most goals by a freshman since McKenzie Dixon had nine during her freshman campaign in 2015.

Austin Peay State University’s three conference wins are the most in its ASUN Era and tied for the most by the program since it claimed five Ohio Valley Conference victories in 2016.

Florida Gulf Coast (7-4-2, 4-1-1 ASUN) is tied for second in the ASUN standings after winning the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship last season and advancing to the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to No. 1 Florida State in the tournament’s first-round.

The Eagles’ offense is led by sophomore forward Kendal Gargiula, who is second in the conference with six goals, is third in points with 13, and tied for fourth in game-winning goals with two.

About the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles



Their Gaffer: Jim Blankenship is in his 17th season at the Eagles’ head coach where he has compiled a record of 443-150-43 during his tenure at Lynn (1986-98), Miami (1998-02), and FGCU (2007-Pres.)

2023 Record: 7-4-2 (4-1-1 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: The Eagles went 3-3-1 during nonconference play, and opened with back-to-back 2-0 victories against in-state foes, North Florida and Florida Gulf Coast, before dropping their lone ASUN match of the season at this point to Central Arkansas, September 21st, in a 2-1 decision. FGCU has gone unbeaten since their loss, with wins against North Alabama and Kennesaw State, and playing to a 1-1 draw against Queens in their most recent match, Sunday.

2022 Record: 12-6-2 (8-1-1 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: The Eagles were the No. 2 seed in the 2022 ASUN Conference Women’s Soccer Championship and defeated No. 1 Liberty in the championship match on penalty kicks. The Eagles’ 2022 campaign ended following a 3-0 loss in the NCAA Tournament to the nation’s No. 1 seed, Florida State.

All-Time Series: 2-0 FGCU | 2-0 FGCU in Fort Myers

Last Meeting: The Govs played to a scoreless

About the Austin Peay State University Governors



Our Gaffer: Kim McGowan is in her second season as the APSU Govs’ gaffer. She has gone 8-17-7 at the helm of the program and owns an all-time record of 42-38-12 between Olivet (2015-17), Thomas More (2017-18), and Austin Peay (2022-24)

2023 Record: 5-8-1 (2-3 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After finishing nonconference play 2-5-1, the Govs have split their six matches of ASUN play, with a 1-0 victory against North Alabama in their most recent outing.

2022 Record: 3-9-6 (1-6-3 ASUN)

Pacing the Offense: Aniyah Mack leads the APSU Govs with five goals this season, which leads all ASUN freshmen and ranks fourth in the league. She has scored in five of the Govs’ last nine matches.

Our Keeper: Katie Bahn has started all 14 matches in the net this season with 1026 minutes played. She has tallied 63 saves and owns a save percentage of .709.