U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s speaks with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

Washington, D.C. – On Sunday, October 8th, 2023, Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Gallant to express support for the people of Israel and to receive updates on Israel’s operation to restore security and safety from Hamas’ terrorist attack.

The Secretary reaffirmed the unwavering support of the United States for Israel’s right to defend itself and provided updates on U.S. actions in response, including his direction to move the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG60), and the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) into the Eastern Mediterranean in proximity to Israel.

Secretary Austin underscored these steps were taken to strengthen the U.S. military posture in the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts.

He also shared with Minister Gallant that the United States is sending additional equipment and resources, including munitions, to arrive in Israel in the coming days.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the days and weeks ahead.