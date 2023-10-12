68.4 F
Clarksville Police Department requests public help locating Missing Person Rosemary Christensen

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 48-year-old Rosemary Christensen. She recently moved to Clarksville from Louisiana with her adult daughter but left their residence on Hornbuckle Road on September 29th, 2023.

Rosemary doesn’t know anyone in the area and does not have a phone, money, or a vehicle.

She is approximately 5’2” tall, weighs 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing what is depicted in the photo above. Her natural hair color is brownish/blonde with gray and about shoulder length.

The family stated she may be trying to return to Louisiana.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check on his status or contact CPD Detective Smith at 931.648.0656, ext. 5695.

