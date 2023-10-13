Planters Bank Presents… “The Cabin in the Woods” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, October 15th

Clarksville, TN – Join us this weekend for a scary movie that will have you covering your eyes and laughing at the same time! Planters Bank Presents… “The Cabin in the Woods” on the big screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 15th at 2:00pm.

In this satirical horror comedy flick, five friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz and Jesse Williams) in a secluded cabin encounter unspeakable horror as they become the subjects of an arcane ritual that dates back to the beginning of time.

Rating: R / Running time: 95 minutes / Release year: 2012 / Director: Drew Goddard / Cast: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

