Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade to be held November 11th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 11th, 2023, with pre-parade ceremonies set for 9:00am in front of the historic courthouse (south side) on Third Street in Downtown Clarksville. The keynote speaker is Air Force Master Sergeant (Ret) Joe Thomas, Jr.

This year’s Veterans Day Parade theme is “Salute to Veterans in Law Enforcement.”

“The Veterans Day Parade allows the community to come together and thank our military veterans for their service and sacrifice. I hope to see our community come out to support some of our local heroes,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

“Our staff is always honored to host this community parade. We work with our remarkable veterans daily and appreciate the value they add to Clarksville and Montgomery County. Taking some time to support our veterans is a small token of appreciation for their contributions,” stated VSO Director Hector Santos.

For those unable to attend in person, the parade will be livestreamed on the Montgomery County, Tennessee, official Facebook page. It will also be filmed and posted on CDE Lightband’s Clarksville Community Network (CCN).

The Parade begins at 10:00am at the corner of North Eighth Street and College Street, next to the Sundquist Science Building at Austin Peay State University, with the reviewing stand at the Third Street side of the courthouse. The parade will proceed from College Street left onto University Avenue, right onto Main Street, left onto Third Street, left onto Commerce Street, left onto University Avenue, right onto Franklin Street, left onto Eight Street, and back to the APSU parking area.

For more information, contact the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at 931.553.5173. Parade entry forms for veterans groups and other local organizations, as well as route maps, can be picked up at the office between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday – Friday, or by e-mail request to vetsvc@mcgtn.net

Parade entries will be accepted through Friday, October 27th.