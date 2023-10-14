Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis played in ITA Ohio Valley Regional, Friday

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team concluded its two-day state at the International Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals Friday, at the Champions Club at Rivermont Park.

Tom Bolton highlighted the Austin Peay State University Governors’ performance in the Scenic City with his straight-set, first-round victory against Memphis’ Charlie Barry. Following his victory against Barry, Bolton dropped his Round of 64 match against Kentucky’s Matthew Rankin, 6-4, 6-0.

Giovanni Becchis, Sota Minami, and Aeneas Schaub dropped their main draw and consolation draw matches, ending their stay in the tournament’s singles draw.

In doubles, Minami and Schaub felled to Belmont’s Alfred Wallin and Ian Cruz – the No. 9 pairing in the tournament – 8-4, while Bolton and Becchis dropped an 8-1 decision to Mason Tran and Jacks Lancaster from Ball State. The duos consolation doubles matches were later canceled due to rain, ending APSU’s run at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals.