Austin Peay State University announces Basketball Single Game Tickets now on Sale

Clarksville, TN – With its seasons now under three weeks away, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball single-game tickets for the 2023-24 seasons are now available on Ticketmaster.

During the offseason, Austin Peay State University announced that all tickets for athletics events will be through Ticketmaster, providing fans with a digital ticket with improved security, reduced risk of ticket fraud, and overall added convenience.

Through Ticketmaster, fans also enjoy the flexibility of immediately transferring tickets to friends or family members.

The Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball teams begin their 2023-24 campaigns in the new, state-of-the-art F&M Bank Arena, on November 6th. The women host Trevecca in a 5:30pm game, while the men officially begin the Corey Gipson Era of Governors basketball in the second half of the doubleheader with their 7:15pm contest against Life.

Brittany Young begins her third year at the helm of the women’s basketball team. Her third team features five returning players, which is highlighted by Preseason All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection Shamarre Hale, who was the ASUN Sixth Player of the Year, a Second Team All-Conference selection, and a 2023 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship All-Tournament Team selection after helping the Govs to the tournament’s semifinals round during their inaugural season in the league.

A two-time Austin Peay State University graduate, Gipson was the starting point guard for the Govs for two seasons (2002-04) and an assistant coach under Dave Loos for three seasons (2012-15).

His first roster features star student 12 newcomers, including Preseason All-ASUN selection DeMarcus Sharp, who spent last season at Northwestern State under Gipson where he previously was the head coach. Sharp was the 2022-23 Southland Conference Player and Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team and All-Defensive Team Southland Conference recognition.

The APSU women’s basketball team will host 16 regular-season games on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena, including the first-ever APSU Christmas Tournament, December 20th-21st.

The men host 14 games in their new facility, and offer a preview to their 2023-24 season with a November 1st, 7:00pm, charity exhibition game against Tennessee Tech with proceeds to the game benefiting Operations Stand Down Tennessee.

Fans also are welcomed to the third annual Govs Madness, beginning on October 26th, at 5:00pm in F&M Bank Arena. Fans can get their free tickets to Govs Madness HERE.

