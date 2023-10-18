Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to offer flu vaccine at Cole Park Commons walk-in clinic on October 30th, 31st, November 2nd

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) officials offer seasonal influenza vaccine for eligible TRICARE beneficiaries October 30th-31st and November 2nd, from 8:00am – 3:00pm, during a walk-in event at Cole Park Commons on Fort Campbell.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of receiving the flu vaccine annually, which can help prevent or lessen the severity of flu,” said BACH public health nurse Capt. Gregory Richter. “For individuals to receive the most protection in this region, we recommended our beneficiaries get the vaccine between October and December.”

TRICARE beneficiaries age six months or older, including service members, retirees, and family members; and eligible Department of Defense and Department of the Army civilians and contractors who require vaccination for employment may receive the vaccine with no out-of-pocket expense during this event.

Individuals will need to present their military ID or common access card before receiving the vaccine. Healthcare staff will provide participants with proof of vaccination for those requiring documentation for work, school, childcare, travel, etc.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Some people, including those aged 65 years and older, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk of serious flu complications.

Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes.

Again, Richter emphasized that the best way to reduce the risk of flu and its potentially serious complications is by getting vaccinated each year.

Flu vaccines will also be available soon in BACH’s Soldier and Family Patient-Centered Medical Homes to enrolled TRICARE beneficiaries age 6 months to 64 years old.

A high-dose seasonal influenza vaccine for those age 65 and older is currently available at BACH to eligible beneficiaries in their assigned medical home on a walk-in basis, weekdays from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

Watch for updates on the hospital’s social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and X, and the hospital website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil.