Austin Peay State University Volleyball takes down Queens in Four Sets at the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball swept Queens in a three-set match (30-28, 26-24, 25-13) Friday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors (10-12, 3-6 ASUN) and the Royals (4-17, 1-8 ASUN) had 13 ties and four lead changes in the first set. After being tied at 9-9 in the opening frame, Austin Peay State University went on a 6-0 scoring run to take a 14-9 lead.

The Royals responded by scoring seven of the next 11 points, forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout. After going back and forth late in the first set, the APSU Govs fended off five set points in overtime. A pair of kills by Jamie Seward and Mikayla Powell won the first frame, 30-28. The 30 points scored in the first set are tied for sixth most in a single set in program history.

The second set began with the Governors scoring five of the first eight points. The Royals answered with a 12-5 run, taking a 15-10 lead. After the media timeout, the Governors scored nine of the next 13 points, tying the match 19-19 and forcing a Queens timeout. The APSU Govs won the second-straight extended set, 26-24.

The Governors went on a 10-2 run to start the match’s final set, and after Queens scored the first point of the frame, the Govs led wire-to-wire to claim the victory.

The APSU Govs’ 81 points scored are the fourth most in a three-set match in program history.

Mikayla Powell’s 14 kills marked her 18th double-digit performance and 16th in her last 17 appearances. Kelsey Mead led the team in assists with 24 and has had at least 20 assists in four of the last six matches. Jaimie Seward and Anna Rita had a .600 attack percentage, each tallying seven kills and one error on 10 swings.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team will host Kennesaw State in a match on Saturday, October 21st at 4:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center.