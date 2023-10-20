Austin Peay State University’s Chi Omega chapter unites campus for Make-A-Wish fundraiser

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Chi Omega chapter recently hosted its inaugural Chi O-Lympics, bringing together student organizations from across campus to raise approximately $1,500 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

According to Dr. Leonard Clemons, APSU vice president of Student Affairs, the fundraiser directly supported APSU’s strategic plan and emphasis on community engagement. Participants worked together to make the event a special day for Xavier, a Make-A-Wish child and cancer survivor who attended with his family.

“Everything we do impacts people in some form or fashion, and we want to make sure we’re impacting them in a positive way,” Clemons said. “That’s a skill set that is innately important, especially when you go into the workplace, and it’s an opportunity to bring you closer to working with people who are different from you.”

Chi Omega’s sisters gained valuable experience in teamwork, leadership, planning, and organization through the event, led by sophomore nursing major Lindsey Welker.

“In past years, we’ve done sports games, so I thought it would be a good idea to do a big Olympic event,” said Welker, who serves as the chapter’s community service and philanthropy director. “With the Olympics, I feel like it’s a way to bring in more games and have more fun. It’s basically like having a field day at your elementary school, and it brings you back to your childhood memories.”

From tug of war and a three-legged race to sand volleyball and cornhole, there were plenty of opportunities for spirited competition. Welker said 10 teams ultimately signed up to support the fundraiser.

“I participated on the Sigma Phi Epsilon team, and it was a really fun atmosphere to compete with some of my brothers,” said freshman communications major Knox Rives. “Being able to raise the money [for Make-A-Wish] in itself was an amazing thing, but to do it through an awesome event that gave a kid a really good experience was even better.”

Welker and her sisters began planning for the Chi O-Lympics before the school year started to ensure the event was a success. Sandy Rose Wooten, the philanthropy and community service advisor for Chi Omega’s advisory board, said everyone in the chapter had a part to play.

“It was a boots-on-the-ground event, and there were no sisters who could sit back and just cheer,” Wooten said. “It’s always a great feeling, as an alumni of Chi Omega and an alumni of Austin Peay State University, to see these students come together and work so hard to support Make-A-Wish. The emphasis with Greek life now is so much on community involvement, scholarship and giving back, and it really does prepare them for life after college.”



Wooten was responsible for making sure the Chi O-Lympics followed APSU’s rules and regulations to ensure safety, but she said it was important to encourage the chapter’s creativity and allow them to take the lead.

“Organizing such a big event like that, along with everybody in our chapter, taught me how we can successfully communicate with different people and make connections for future events,” said junior political science major Zee Schumacher, Chi Omega’s recruitment chair. “We contacted different businesses around the community to ask them to sponsor the event as a whole … and it was great to see so many different student organizations form teams.”

Schumacher said it was especially impactful to have Xavier and his family at the event since it was the first time a Make-A-Wish child had attended one of the chapter’s fundraisers since COVID-19.

“The most amazing thing was [Xavier] being there,” Welker said. “He wished for a golden retriever and named her Journey, and it was so sweet knowing that he got his wish and that he’s in remission. I’m glad that he could be there to share his story about how he overcame what he has been through.”