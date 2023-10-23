Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 23rd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 23rd, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Stella is a young female German Shepherd/Hound mix. She is fully vetted, up to date on vaccinations, and will be spayed before heading to her forever family. She is still young but she will be a good-sized pup when full grown! Plenty of exercise will be needed to help channel that energy! Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Dexter is a male Domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family.

Find him at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931,648,5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Taylor & Bella are a beautiful pair of domestic longhair female kittens. They are fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. These girls can be adopted together or separately but we all know two is always more fun!! They can keep each other occupied and have a built-in play mate!

Taylor & Bella can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Eva is a young Domestic shorthair kitten. She is friendly, playful, affectionate, fully vetted, litter-trained and spayed. She does well with other cats. Eva is FIV/FELV tested negative and on flea and tick prevention.

Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a super sweet 6-year-old female Australian Cattle dog, and she is still looking for her forever family! She is fully vetted, spayed, on HW medication, and does well with other dogs. She has a lot of energy and would love an active family to keep her engaged and busy.

A tired pup is a happy pup! A yard to run around in and lots of toys would be ideal. She loves to play ball and enjoys just hanging out with her people. She is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving, and even Barn hunts!! This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Hider is a young male mixed breed with a possible mix of Labrador retriever. He is 5 months old, fully vetted, microchipped, neutered, and housebroken. He is good with a doggie door and does great at night and kennels easily.

Hider is just so loving and will make a wonderful addition to your family. He is easygoing and just needs a family willing to continue his training and make him a part of their family.



Hider can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Archie is a senior male Shih Tzu mix. He is friendly, affectionate, gentle and quiet. He is house-trained, microchipped, had a full dental exam, HW negative, fully vetted and neutered. This sweet little man is good with children, cats and dogs. He just loves attention and being loved on.

You can find Archie and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Delilah is a 2-year-old female XXL bully who is as sweet as she is beautiful! Fully vetted, up to date on rabies and on flea/tick and HW prevention. Her spay appointment is set for March ( that’s how far out they are booked), and she needs a no cat home. She is dog selective and a meet and greet will be needed if there is another dog in the home. No small children only due to her large size.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Mia Toretta is a 4-month-old female Domestic shorthair kitten. Up to date with age appropriate shots. She is fascinated with wand toys and loves to crawl up in your lap for love and scratches. She isn’t too excited about dogs but might be able to adapt to them if they are calm and laid back. Great companion and is good with other cats. Just a sweetheart!

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Doc is a young male Beagle/Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and good with other dogs (preferably smaller or his size), and good around children. He prefers a home without cats. Doc is affectionate, friendly, smart, playful, sort of a couch potato and loves to give kisses.

He does love to snuggle and be loved on by his people. He does play a bit rough so the No cat home applies here. He likes chew toys or antlers, especially if crated to keep him occupied. He had a leg injury early on and had his hip ball joint removed but it has not slowed him down one bit. He does have a slight limp but continues to run and play all the time.



If you would like to be part of Doc’s journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

The Pickle Pups! Kosher, Gherkin, Vlasic, Dill, Claussen, and Olive have arrived and are ready for their forever homes. These babies were found dumped in the woods and unfortunately orphaned at the same time.

Once in rescue, they are getting age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, and are very healthy puppies! They are Wire Haired Terrier/Border Collie mixes and will probably be smaller to medium size. If you are looking for a great addition to your family, fill out an application and come check them out.

Their adoption fees come with 2 free training evaluations at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about these pups you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/pickle-pups or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Woody is a 5-month-old Hound mix. Woody is fully vetted and on HW Prevention. He and his siblings were abandoned near Port Royal as babies and have been doing so well now. They are happy, healthy pups and would love their furever families. He does well with kids and other dogs. A big yard and lots of toys will be ideal!

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion, and want more information on Woody (and siblings) and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com