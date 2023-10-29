APSU Women’s Golf faces Murray State at Hopkinsville Country Club

Clarksville, TN – In its final event of the fall season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will square off with Murray State in the Battle of the Border on Monday and Tuesday at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

In the two-day match-play event, the Governors and Racers will play three best ball matches on Monday morning before playing a trio of alternate shot matches in the afternoon. To close the event, the Govs and Racers will play singles matches on Tuesday.

Each of the 13 matches in the Battle of the Border will be worth a point, with half points awarded for matches that are split. The side with the most points at the end of the event will win the Battle of the Border.

In the Monday morning best ball matches, Austin Peay State University’s first pairing is Erica Scutt and Jillian Breedlove. Scutt leads the APSU Govs with a 71.67 stroke average and a pair of individual wins this fall, while Breedlove ranks fourth on the team with a 75.67 stroke average.

Maggie Glass and Kaley Campbell are the next pairing for the Governors in best ball. Glass ranks second on the team with a 74.40 stroke average this season, while Campbell has a 76.07 stroke average. Finally, Kady Foshaug and Autumn Spencer will be the final pairing for head coach Jessica Combs in the best ball round. Foshaug ranks third on the team with a 74.73 stroke average this fall, along with an individual win, while Spencer has carded a 79.33 average in two tournaments this season.

In the afternoon alternate-shot matches, Glass and Campbell will be paired together again. Glass is tied for second on the team with three rounds at even or under par this season, and Campbell has carded one round at even or under par.

Scutt and Spencer also will play together in the alternate shot session. Scutt leads the Govs with nine rounds at even or under par and four rounds in the 60s this season. Finally, Foshaug will play with Abby Hirtzel in the final alternate shot pairing. Foshaug ranks second on the team with three rounds at even or under par and two rounds in the 60s, while Hirtzel has a 78.33 stroke average in two appearances this fall.

All seven Governors will play in the singles matches on Tuesday to close the Battle of the Border.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.