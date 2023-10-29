Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting Antisemitism on College Campuses

Washington, D.C. – Following Hamas’ slaughter of over 1,400 Israelis on October 7th, 2023, nm we are witnessing vile protests in celebration of the attacks on college campuses across the country.

This week, I introduced a measure, which passed the Senate, that denounces antisemitism at institutions of higher education and pushes colleges and universities to voice their opposition to antisemitism on campus.

I also joined legislation that would pull federal funding from colleges and universities that peddle antisemitism or authorize, fund, or facilitate events that promote violent antisemitism.

Weekly Rundown

President Joe Biden is sending a $106 billion emergency funding request to Congress, but only $14.3 billion of that is allocated for military aid to Israel. Congress has the responsibility to ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself. To hold that aid hostage by linking it with a myriad of other issues – including bailouts for sanctuary cities, aid for Gaza, and more money for Ukraine – is irresponsible.

Ukraine and Israel are separate, complex issues that must be considered on an individual basis. I joined my colleagues in requesting that these funding requests be considered separately and that we prioritize aiding Israel first.

Since 2021, Tennessee has delivered critical treatment and support to individuals suffering from substance use disorders through the Institutions for Mental Diseases (IMD). However, current law does not allow Medicaid funds to be used for patients at IMDs. I introduced a bill to establish a permanent state plan option in Medicaid that allows states to provide patients between the ages of 21 to 64 with substance use disorder treatment in IMDs

Hamas’ horrific incursion into Israel and subsequent mass murder of innocent Israelis has been a solemn reminder of the critical importance of border security. Amid an unprecedented number of illegal immigrants arriving at the southern border, our Border Patrol agents are completely overwhelmed.

That’s why I introduced the bipartisan Advanced Border Coordination Act, which will establish multiple joint operation centers along the southern border to allow local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to work together in a cohesive fashion.



We must equip Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies with the necessary tools to combat transnational gangs and hamper drug and human trafficking.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI