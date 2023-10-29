Austin Peay State University Soccer falls to Florida Gulf Coast at ASUN Championship

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team had its first Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Soccer Championship run come to an end following a 3-2 loss against Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, on Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex.

Austin Peay State University took an early lead after Alec Baumgardt scored off a Tori Case corner kick in the 15th minute. The two teams traded attempts for the remainder of the half, but the APSU Govs held the advantage following the opening 45 minutes.

Junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn tallied five saves in the first half, while FGCU’s Olivia Molina allowed the goal on APSU’s lone shot on frame in the opening half.

Florida Gulf Coast fired the equalizer in the 66th minute and took its first lead of the match five minutes later off a penalty kick. FGCU went on to extend its lead in the 72nd minute to take a 3-1 lead with 18 minutes remaining.

Alana Owens netted her first-career postseason goal from the right side of the 18-yard box in the 82nd minute to cut APSU’s deficit to one, but the Govs were unable to force overtime and had their 2023 season come to an end following a 3-2 quarterfinals loss.

Inside the Box Score

Alec Baumgardt and Alana Owens tallied their first postseason goals.

With her assist on Baumgardt’s score, Tori Case finishes her Austin Peay State University career with 11 assists, which ranks sixth all-time.

Baumgardt finished tied for second on the team with three goals, which brings her career total to 10, tied for the 15th most in program history.

