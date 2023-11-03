Cumberland Winds Jazz Project Transports Audience to the 1940s with ‘Radio Days’ at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – In an annual tradition with a nod to yesteryear, the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project is teaming with Clarksville’s oldest professional live theatre, the Roxy Regional Theatre, this fall to recreate an old-time radio show from the 1940s.

Traditional big band music will combine with radio skits, vintage advertisements, and maybe a war newsflash or two at the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project: 1940s Radio Days at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, November 17th, and Saturday, November 18th, at 7:00pm.

In the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre, The Jazz Project will present music from the popular big bands of the 1940s, including Glenn Miller, Les Brown, Gene Krupa and Count Basie. The evenings’ featured vocalist will be Sarah Queen, singing such all-time favorites such as “S’ Wonderful,” “As Time Goes By,” “Stompin’ at the Savoy,” and “Beyond the Sea.”

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour before the performance).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups that make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet, and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.