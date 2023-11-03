Clarksville City of Clarksville Attorney Lance Baker to Retire

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Attorney Lance Baker has announced that he is retiring after a long tenure in the post.

Baker’s retirement becomes effective May 1st, 2024. He began working as City Attorney in August 2008.

He leaves City Hall in the coming Spring after earning the distinction of being the longest-serving, in-house City Attorney in Clarksville history.

“I want to thank all the Mayors, City Council members, Chiefs of Staff, Department Heads and all employees I have had the privilege and honor of working with,” Baker said.

“I especially want to thank all the staff members and attorneys who have worked under me, and all success and any accolades due to the Office of City Attorney are because of their dedication, hard work, competence, and knowledge,” he said.

Baker compiled more than 26 years of combined service as Assistant District Attorney and then as Clarksville City Attorney.

“It is time for me to retire and move on to other pursuits,” he said.

“Lance Baker has served our city well during his tenure as our City Attorney over the last 16 years,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“His vast knowledge of the law, combined with his tenacity and instincts, has been a winning combination. No one should question his devotion to serving our city, often at great sacrifice, and we are a better city government because of his outstanding representation,” Mayor Pitts said.

“He will be greatly missed as a trusted advisor, and we wish him well in this new season of life,” he said.