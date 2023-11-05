70.1 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 5, 2023
APSU Women’s Tennis junior Denise Torrealba to play WTF 15 in Champaign Illinois

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis junior Denise Torrealba. (Alex, Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis junior Denise Torrealba will compete in the International Tennis Federation W15, November 6th-12th, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

Torrealba will open her tournament stay with a 10:00am qualifying draw against Illinois’ Rosie Seccia. With a victory against Seccia, Torrealba would advance to the main draw round, with her opponent and match time to be determined. 

This is the second ITF W15 Torrealba has compete in this season, as the Neu-Isenburg, Germany native participated in the W15 Jackson Tournament last month in which she dropped a three-set decision to Emma Kette in the pre-qualifying draw. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors 2023-24 season, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and on Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

