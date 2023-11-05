Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at In and Out Market on Kraft Street

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 3:12 pm, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting that had already occurred at 360 Kraft Street, In and Out Market at approximately 3:12pm on Sunday, November 5th, 2023.

Upon arrival, officers found a black male inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is an isolated incident, and officers believe there is no threat to the public.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team are en route to the scene and are actively investigating the shooting.

50-year-old Danyon Dowlen has been identified as a possible witness and/or person of interest, and anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin notifications have been made. No other information is available for release at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.