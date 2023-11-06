74 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 6, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police arrest Danyon Dowlen for Homicide at In and Out Market,...
News

Clarksville Police arrest Danyon Dowlen for Homicide at In and Out Market, Identify Victim

News Staff
By News Staff
Danyon Dowlen
Danyon Dowlen

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit have charged 50-year-old Danyon Dowlen of Clarksville with the homicide of 37-year-old Antoine Gray of Clarksville.

At approximately 3:12pm, the Clarksville Police Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had already occurred at 360 Kraft Street, In-And-Out Market.

Danyon Dowlen was quickly identified as a person of interest and was taken into custody at approximately 8:20pm. The next of kin notifications have been made.

There is no other information available for release at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation. Danyon Dowlen’s booking photo was not available at the time of this release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
National Gas Prices drop another Nine Cents
Next article
Clarksville Police look to identify witness to Homicide on Kraft Street
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online