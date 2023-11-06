Hopkinsville Community College Advancement & Marketing department earns honors at NCMPR and CASE

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s Advancement & Marketing Department received honors from two professional organizations in October.

The HCC team was honored by the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) and received two Gold Medallions for the Benefit Bash invitation design and excellence in writing, short form for a student story along with one Silver Medallion for the bell hooks 70th Birthday Commemoration.

HCC staff members were presented the award at the NCMPR district 2 conference held in Charleston, South Carolina. NCMPR’s 2nd district includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and The Bahamas.

NCMPR is the only organization of its kind that exclusively represents marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges. NCMPR has more than 1,600 members from nearly 550 colleges across the United States and Canada.

HCC was also recognized with a Bronze Circle of Excellence Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) in the category of Special Events: In-person (single day) for the bell hooks 70th Birthday Commemoration. The HCC team was recognized at a luncheon during the CASE National Conference for Community Colleges in Palm Springs, California.

In 2023, teams from 583 institutions in nearly 22 countries entered the awards, submitting 4,021 global entries of which 521 were selected for awards. Of those awarded only two institutions were community colleges.

According to the award notification, the CASE Circle of Excellence Awards annually celebrate the best work in educational advancement worldwide, acknowledging superior accomplishments that have lasting impact, demonstrate the highest level of professionalism, and deliver exceptional results.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.