APSU Women’s Basketball plays Chattanooga at F&M Bank Arena, Friday

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

Friday, November 10th, 2023 | 6:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team remains at home for a Friday, November 10th contest against Chattanooga on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The game begins at 6:00pm. The Governors face the Mocs for the 42nd time and for the 21st time in Clarksville.

Austin Peay (0-1) and Chattanooga met nearly a year ago when Mariah Adams scored a game-high 20 points, and Anala Nelson scored a go-ahead three-pointer, leading APSU to a 58-53 victory at Chattanooga on November 12th, 2022.

The Governors opened their season earlier this week in a 75-59 decision to Trevecca on Monday. Shamarre Hale scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds in the loss, while Sandra Lin led the team with four assists.

Chattanooga (1-0) is coming off an 88-32 win against King University on Monday. The reigning Southern Conference champions shot 60.7 from the field and made over 90 percent of their free throws. Freshman Hannah Kohn led with 17 points, and sophomore Raven Thompson had a team-high of six rebounds.

Broadcast Information

Radio: All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip.

WAPX 91.9 FM (Cater Mansfield– PxP)

Watch Live: This season, all home and ASUN Conference matches will be aired on ESPN+.

ESPN+ (Barry Gresham – PxP / Ethan Schmidt – Color)

Tickets

About the Austin Peay Governors



Head coach Brittany Young returns for her third season in Clarksville after leading the Governors to a 17-12 record in 2022-23. Young needs just 10 victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons

Returning for the Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors. She was also a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Out of the eight newcomers, seven came from Division I programs. Those transfers include, Kaili Chamberlin, Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Tiya Douglas led the team last season with a total of 37 three-pointers. She made a season-high four three-pointers twice during Atlantic Sun Conference play last season, coming against Kennesaw State on January 5th, and Eastern Kentucky on February 4th.

Anala Nelson has started in 30 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The APSU Govs were picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference’s coaches poll with 107 points. FGCU, which was last year’s regular season and tournament champions, was picked to repeat by the league’s coaches with 142 points, followed by Lipscomb (128 points) and Eastern Kentucky (121 points).



The Governors have 19 winning seasons in program history, including four straight and two under Young in as many seasons.

About the Chattanooga Mocs



2023 Record: 1-0 (0-0 SoCon)

2022 Record: 20-13 (9-5 SoCon)

2022 Season Result: Chattanooga won the SoCon Tournament Championship in a 63-53 decision against Wofford. The Mocs went to the first round of the NCAA Tournament and fell 58-33 to Virginia Tech.

Returners/Newcomers: 7/7

Notable Returner: Junior Addie Porter started in all 33 games for Chattanooga last season. Porter averaged 7.7 points per game and led the Mocs in total rebounds (228), rebounds per game (6.9), assists (91), assists per game (2.8), steals (41), and steals per game (1.2). She was a member of the SoCon All-Tournament Team last season and earned conference Student-Athlete of the Week honors, on March 8th.

Notable Newcomer: Freshman Hannah Kohn averaged 25 points, six assists, five rebounds, and three steals per game her senior year at Hagerty High School. Kohn had over 2,150 high school career points and was second in scoring efficiency on the Adidas Circuit.

Series History

All-Time: 9-32

In Clarksville: 5-15

In Chattanooga: 4-16

Neutral Sites: 0-1

Last meeting: The Governors defeated the Mocs in the last meeting between the two teams on November 12th, 2022. A game-high 20 points from Mariah Adams and a go-ahead three-pointer from Anala Nelson led the Govs to their 58-53 victory.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team travels to Georgetown, Kentucky, where it will face Kentucky in a Tuesday, November 14th, 5:00pm game. The APSU Govs road trip continues with a Saturday, November 18th, 4:00pm game against Butler in Indianapolis.