Southern Twisted Deviled Eggs

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – Deviled eggs always make an excellent appetizer for any holiday gathering.

This is a new twist to add to an old staple that should raise some eyebrows with curiosity and become a new family favorite.

Ingredients

Dozen hard-boiled eggs

½ cup real mayonnaise

1 TBL. spoon dill relish

1-2 TBL. Pimento cheese

Chopped bacon bits

Paprika

Instructions

Place raw eggs in cold water and boil for 9 minutes. Take off heat and immediately put eggs into cold water till eggs are cool to the touch. This will help make peeling the eggs very easy.

Once they’re peeled, cut each egg in half. Pop the yolks into a mixing bowl. Set aside the egg whites on a plate.

Mix 1/2 cup of mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon dill relish, and 1-2 tablespoons of pimento cheese with the yolk until the mixture is well blended.

Scoop mixture into egg white halves. Top with chopped bacon bits. Dust with a sprinkle of paprika.

Another serving option would be to mash egg whites and mix them into the deviled egg mixture and top with bacon and paprika. Serve with quartered toast triangles or crackers.