Austin Peay State University Cross Country ends season on high note at NCAA South Regional

Gainsville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Men’s and Women’s cross country teams competed at the season-ending NCAA South Regional hosted by Florida on Friday, November 10th, with every Governor runner posting personal bests.

“We concluded our season on a positive note down here in Gainesville.” said assistant coach Kendall Muhammad. “Having raced against the best competition in the nation, we’re itching to get back out there and continue our upward trajectory.”

The women’s team saw all seven runners post a personal best in the 6k, and finished 29th as a team. Ashley Doyle led them for the sixth straight time (21:58.7, 165th). She was followed by Mary Kate French (22:49.5, 185th), Kerra Marsh (22:54.4, 187th), Savannah Fruth (23:19.8, 199th), and Shaye Foster (24:09.9, 205th).

The men’s team also saw each runner finish with a personal best in the 10k. They were lead for the first time this season by Lucas Bales (35:01.0,162nd). He was followed by Jacob Schweigardt (36:33.3, 169th) and Jack Fitzgerald (36:55.0, 170th).

The women's team will look ahead to the indoor track and field season.