Clarksville Police Department arrests Gary Heitzenrater for Vehicular Homicide

Clarksville, TN – On May 4th, 2023, at approximately 12:32pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a fatality crash that occurred on Madison Street near Tenth Street which involved two vehicles.

40-year-old Gary Heitzenrater and 56-year-old Mark Norman, both of Clarksville, were the drivers of the vehicles, and Mr. Norman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fatal Accident Crash Investigators processed the scene, which has been an ongoing investigation.

FACT Investigator Creighton presented evidence from this case to the Montgomery County Grand Jury earlier this month, and an indictment for Vehicular Homicide was handed down. Gary Heitzenrater was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on November 16th with a $90,000 bond.

No other information is available for release as this case is pending prosecution.