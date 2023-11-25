46.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 25, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Football loses to Chattanooga in FCS Playoffs, 24-21
Sports

Austin Peay State University Football loses to Chattanooga in FCS Playoffs, 24-21

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Football's Second FCS Playoff Turn Ends on Chattanooga Field Goal. (Carder Henry, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Football's Second FCS Playoff Turn Ends on Chattanooga Field Goal. (Carder Henry, APSU Sports Information)

APSU FootballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team battled back from a 14-point halftime deficit to tie the game, but Chattanooga’s Clayton Crile hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired to provide the winning margin in a 24-21 decision Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at Fortera Stadium.

Chattanooga (8-4) built a 14-point halftime lead with two touchdowns in the final 8:17 of the second quarter. The Mocs capped an eight-play, 78-yard drive with Gino Appleberry’s one-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead.

On the half’s final drive, Chattanooga saw a pass intercepted in the end zone, but Jamoi Jones recovered to force a fumble on the attempted return, scooped up the loose ball, and returned it four yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 halftime lead.

Facing its largest halftime deficit since the season opener at Southern Illinois, Austin Peay (9-3) opened the second half with Jaden Barnes’ 70-yard kickoff return to set the offense deep in Chattanooga territory. Jevon Jackson had six carries for 29 yards on the ensuing drive, including a one-yard touchdown dash to cut the deficit to 21-14.

Chattanooga had an opportunity to extend its lead late in the third quarter with a 27-yard field goal attempt, but the kick was driven into the line where Austin Peay State University blocked it. The ensuing drive needed three plays to tie the game with 1:35 left in the third quarter. DiLiello opened the drive with a 36-yard completion to Kenny Odom, then capped the drive with a 27-yard touchdown completion to Tre Shackelford.

After Austin Peay State University tied the game, Chattanooga pieced together a drive that stalled at the APSU 21-yard line. The Mocs attempted a 38-yard field goal, but the try hit the left upright to keep the game tied.

Neither team got inside their opponent’s 40-yard line in the next two drives. Austin Peay State University started what ultimately proved to be its final drive on its 12-yard line. The Govs gained 13 yards on the ensuing drive and were forced to punt from its 26-yard line. After the punt, Chattanooga set up on its 40-yard line.

The Mocs drive was kept alive early when Luke Schomburg connected with Sam Phillips for a 25-yard completion on 3rd-and-4. Three plays later, Chattanooga faced a 3rd-and-7, and Schomburg found Appleberry for the seven-yard gain. Another three plays later, Crile’s 35-yard field goal provided his redemption and Chattanooga’s advancement to the second round.

Jackson ran for an APSU playoff record 184 yards and two touchdowns on 23 attempts, including a season-long 57-yard run that resulted in the Govs’ game-tying touchdown in the first quarter.
 
DiLiello completed 12-of-22 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Odom caught seven passes for 51 yards and Shackelford had two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.
 
Defensively, three Governors ended the game with double-digit tackles. Xavier Smith finished with a career-high 13 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and had two pass breakups. Sam Howard had a 12-tackle outing for his fourth double-digit tackle outing this season. Tyler Long also notched 11 tackles.
 
Making his second career start, Schomburg completed 21-of-36 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown. Javin Whatley caught seven passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Appleberry had 15 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Alex Mitchell had a team-leading nine tackles, a breakup, and a forced fumble.

Scoring Summary

GOVS 0, UTC 7 – Neither team scored on their opening two possessions, Chattanooga finally breaking through with a seven-play, 65-yard drive for a touchdown with 2:17 remaining in the first quarter. Starting on its 35-yard line, Chattanooga crossed midfield courtesy Reggie Davis’ 12-yard run. After two six-yard plays, the Mocs found the end zone on Luke Schomburg’s 29-yard pass to Javin Whatley.

GOVS 7, UTC 7 – Austin Peay State University replied quickly, traversing 93 yards for a touchdown in three plays that took just 63 seconds off the clock. A penalty on the kickoff pushed the drive’s start back to the APSU seven-yard line. Jevon Jackson opened the drive with a 33-yard run and, after a three-yard DiLiello run, he escaped several would-be tacklers for a 57-yard touchdown run – his longest of the season.

GOVS 7, UTC 14 – Chattanooga regained the lead midway through the second quarter with an eight-play, 78-yard drive. Starting on its 22-yard line, the Mocs opened the sequence with an Appleberry run of 11 yards, a Davis run of 19 yards, and a 16-yard Schomburg completion to Sam Phillips. An Austin Peay State University penalty moved the ball into the red zone, and four plays later, Appleberry scored a touchdown on a one-yard run.

GOVS 7, UTC 21 – Chattanooga pinned Austin Peay State University in their own end near the end of the first half, and a Governors’ punt came up short and set the Mocs up at the APSU 28-yard line. After two six-yard plays and a spike, Schomburg threw into the end zone, where Kory Chapman picked off his pass. Chapman attempted to return the interception, but Jamoi Mayes forced a fumble and returned it four yards for a touchdown, giving UTC a two-score advantage at halftime.

GOVS 14, UTC 21 – Jaden Barnes’ 70-yard return of the second half’s opening kickoff set Austin Peay State University up at the Chattanooga 30-yard line. Then Jevon Jackson took over with six carries for 29 yards on the ensuing drive, including an 18-yard burst on the second play of the drive and a one-yard carry for the touchdown.

GOVS 21, UTC 21 – Austin Peay State University tied the game with 1:35 left in the third quarter on another quick strike, using three plays to cover 70 yards in 1:03. After blocking a field goal attempt, the APSU Govs went deep on their first play with DiLiello connecting with Kenny Odom on a 36-yard pass. After a seven-yard Jackson run, DiLiello went downfield again and found Tre Shackleford for a 27-yard touchdown completion.

GOVS 21, UTC 24 – Chattanooga took the game’s final possession on its 40-yard line with 3:47 remaining. After the first two plays went for six yards, Schomburg found Phillips open across the middle for a 25-yard gain. Facing 3rd-and-7 three plays later, Chattanooga got exactly seven yards on a Schaumburg-to-Appleberry completion to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, Clayton Crile converted his first field goal of the day, a 35-yarder as time expired to secure the decision.

Previous article
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee Celebrate Holiday Season
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online