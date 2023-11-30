Mayor Joe Pitts, City of Clarksville join Urban Ministries SafeHouse in Phase 1 facility opening

Clarksville, TN – A safe, and comfortable new place of refuge is now available for victims of domestic violence in the Clarksville area, after Urban Ministries SafeHouse officially opened Phase 1 of its highly anticipated new facility this week.

Jodi McBryant, Executive Director of Clarksville Area Urban Ministries, called it a milestone moment for Clarksville as the community seeks to better serve those who are victimized in a loving, caring, and supportive environment.

McBryant highly praised Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and the entire City employee family, SafeHouse staff and volunteers such as Sandra Simms and Benny Weakley of the SafeHouse Board of Directors, project architect Pam Powell, and contractor Ed Neely and Chuck’s Cabinets among others from the engineering and construction industries, all of whom have donated countless hours to the project.

“It is a joy, and a blessing and honor to be in this moment,” McBryant said in remarks prior to a formal ribbon-cutting event.

“Unfortunately, as incidents of domestic violence rose, we needed more space. We met with Mayor Pitts and other City officials, and we were blessed with a grant to renovate this building. We are so grateful to everyone who has donated, or who has given a labor of love,” she said.

Phase 1 is only the beginning, featuring a large kitchen, private rooms, playroom for children, a client living room and staff offices. A few rooms are not yet completed, and donors can sponsor a room build-out at various levels, starting at $100 minimum sponsorships.

Mayor Pitts thanked members of the City employee family in attendance at the ribbon-cutting for making this phase 1 SafeHouse project happen, including the Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services Department.

“I’m thankful for Urban Ministries, and I just can’t imagine Clarksville without it,” Mayor Pitts said.

The Urban Ministries SafeHouse program provides inclusive and trauma-informed advocacy services to survivors of domestic violence and their minor children. Services are available to anyone victimized by domestic violence including women, men, LGBTQ, survivors with disabilities, and survivors from historically marginalized or underserved populations.

SafeHouse staff are available 24 hours a day to assist anyone in need through the crisis hotline: 931.552.6900. All services are free and confidential to residential and non-residential clients primarily from Montgomery County, Stewart County, Houston County, and Cheatham County.