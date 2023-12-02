APSU Board of Trustees will hold quarterly meetings on December 8th

Clarksville, TN – On December 8th, 2023, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings throughout the day at 317 College St. on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively after that. At the end of its agenda, the Audit Committee will adjourn to have a non-public executive session.

The full board will meet at 9:45am or at the conclusion of the Audit Committee’s executive session, whichever is later. The board will discuss several items, including an information technology security update and consideration of a revised October budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public. Members of the public who wish to appear before the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to comment on an agenda item will need to email their name and the agenda topic to the secretary of the board at trustees@apsu.edu at least 72 hours prior to the meeting and adhere to APSU Policy 1:1010.

To watch the meetings, visit this Zoom link. Meeting agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

For more information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at trustees@apsu.edu.