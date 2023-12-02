Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 2nd, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be

repairing the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane to demo and reconstruct the old bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements on SR 112 and SR 76 comprised grading, drainage, and construction of Retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Thurs 11/30 through Wed 12/6, 10:00am – 2:00pm There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 11/30, 12/1, 12/4, 12/5, and 12/6 at 1:00pm.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65, and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Mon 12/4 thru Wed 12/6, 8:00pm– 5:00am there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 WB at MM 208 (Exit 208/ Truckers Curve) for restriping.

Davidson County – I-65

The grading, drainage, retaining wall construction, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A).

Each day and night – 8:00pm– 5:00am and 9:00am-3:00pm There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for final striping and area drain replacement. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County – I-65

Bridge Dept. repairing bridge joint

Nightly 8:00pm – 5:00pm, Wed 11/29 – Thur 11/20, Closing I-65 SB lanes 1 & 2 bridge over Trinity Lane

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65, and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Thurs 11/30 thru Wed 12/6,- There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Boulevard (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition. (MM 84-85)

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.



Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder and lane closures on Nolensville Road, Hillsboro Road, and West End Ave near I-440 for flat sheet sign installation.



Nightly, 8:00pm– 5:00am, there will be nighttime single right lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for Call Out 6 sign installation. This will involve a ramp closure at Exit 80 on I-65 NB.

Davidson County – I-65

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

Nightly, Thurs 11/30 thru Wed 12/6, 8:00pm-5:00am there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for final striping and approach slab grinding.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway.)

Daily, 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, water line installation, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Monday, 12/4, thru Wednesday, 12/6, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)



Monday 12/4, through Wednesday 12/6, 8:00pm– 5:00am, there will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for foundation installation at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm– 5:00am there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance. One lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

