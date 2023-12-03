TWRA to restock Clarksville’s Billy Dunlop Park with Trout on December 6th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has begun its 2023-24 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March.

Clarksville’s Billy Dunlop Park is set to be restocked on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, and Thursday, February 1st, 2024.

The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during winter. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing. Ponds, streams, and small lakes across the state are stocked with rainbow trout during winter when water temperatures are cold.

There are more than 40 locations for this year’s winter trout stocking program. A new location this year is Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City which will have three stockings coming in December, January, and February. The full list of locations and stocking dates can be found on TWRA’s website here.

Many of these locations are in urban areas and include walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions, making them the perfect place to take the family or first-time angler. It also makes a great place for anglers wanting to catch some tasty trout.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license and fishing license are needed.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website. For areas not listed in this program, see the 2024 stocking schedule and tailwater schedule on the website.