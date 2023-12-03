Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 3rd–7th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As the night draws its curtain, there’s a subtle chance, about 20 percent, of showers after 4:00am, accompanied by an uptick in clouds. The low dips to a cozy 40, with a gentle southwest breeze evolving into a south-southeastern murmur past midnight.

There is a 40 percent chance of morning showers on Monday, bowing out by 7:00am, paving the way for a mostly sunny afternoon framed at a pleasant 52 degrees. The wind transitions from a south-southeast to a west-northwest, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph. Monday night’s ambiance is set to be mostly cloudy, holding the temperature close at 35, as the wind changes from the west-northwest to southwesterly.

For Tuesday, sunshine takes center stage with a high of 54. The southwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph. A Tuesday night transition to mostly cloudy conditions sees the thermometer drop to 35, with a steady northwest breeze at around 10 mph.

Midweek, Wednesday steps into the limelight with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 47, guided by a north-northwesterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night will see mostly clear skies, a gentle low around 31, and a breeze that shifts from north-northwest to southerly.

Thursday returns to sunshine as the mercury climbs to 57, accompanied by a south-southwesterly wind at 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph. As the sun bows out for the day, Thursday night takes the stage with partly cloudy conditions and a low of 43, with a south-southwesterly breeze with occasional gusts at 20 mph.

The week’s weather in Clarksville brings a captivating mix of precipitation, celestial displays, and gentle breezes.