Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 7th-11th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As the workweek concludes, Clarksville residents can expect a dynamic shift in weather patterns.

Tonight, the skies will transition from mostly cloudy to gradually mostly clear, with temperatures dipping to around 41°F and a south wind maintaining a steady pace of around 10 mph.

On the other hand, Friday changes the atmosphere, presenting a mostly sunny day with a high temperature reaching 62°F. The southern breeze intensifies a bit, ranging from 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting at 25 mph.

Friday night ushers in a different scenario, as the likelihood of showers increases, potentially escalating into a thunderstorm after 3:00am. The low-temperature hovers around 53°F, and the south wind persists at 10 to 15 mph.

As the calendar turns to Saturday, Clarksville is in for a day that promises wet conditions. Showers and the potential for thunderstorms are on the forecast, with a high temperature of approximately 64°F. The south-southwest wind, traveling at 10 to 15 mph, may gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday night extends the precipitation, featuring more showers and a potential thunderstorm before 3:00am. The temperature drops to around 37°F, and the wind, now transitioning to north-northwest, maintains a speed of 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

A 40 percent chance of morning showers accompanies mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, and the high temperature is expected to reach around 41°F. The northwest wind, blowing at 10 to 15 mph, may gust up to 20 mph.

As we conclude the weekend, Sunday night turns partly cloudy, with a low dipping to 24°F. The west-northwest wind persists at 5 to 15 mph.

Looking ahead, Monday brings sunny skies and a high near 44°F, with the west-northwest wind shifting to the south in the afternoon. Monday night is anticipated to be mostly clear, with a low temperature of around 28°F.

Stay prepared for a weekend of diverse weather in Clarksville.