Natasha Hinton is Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Fraudulent Business Practices

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to make the citizens of Clarksville and Montgomery County aware of the fraudulent business practices regarding Royalties Event Center LLC, which is located at 1493 Madison Street.

On May 25th, 2023, Natasha Hinton, the owner of Royalties Event Center LLC, was found guilty in Clarksville City Court of operating an assembly without a certificate of occupancy.

The building was not approved for use per International Fire Codes and International Building Codes. She was advised that she could not hold any events at this location until the structure became code-compliant.

Ms. Hinton never corrected the deficiencies and knew the structure was unfit for use. However, they continued to rent the facility to numerous unsuspecting customers for events, charging them thousands of dollars.

On November 4th, 2023, Clarksville Fire Rescue pulled the power to the building because of the continued use of the building. Several victims have come forth, letting the Clarksville Police Department know that they had paid money after the May 25th date to use the Royalties Event Center for different events, including a 15-year-old’s quinceañera celebration, a family’s Thanksgiving dinner, and a Venders Christmas Market.

CPD Detectives consulted with the District Attorney’s office before taking out four separate theft warrants for her arrest, one for each known victim since May 25th.

The Clarksville Police Department believes that other victims may have paid money to Natasha Hinton for the use of Royalties Event Center after she already knew it was not compliant or safe for occupancy.

She may continue to rent the building, and anyone who feels that they are a victim of this establishment is asked to contact Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Natasha Hinton is asked to contact Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.