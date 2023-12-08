59.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeArts/LeisureCumberland Winds Concert Band playing at Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Cumberland Winds Concert Band playing at Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

News Staff
By News Staff
Cumberland Winds Concert Band playing at Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. (Clarksville Living Magazine)
Cumberland Winds Concert Band playing at Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. (Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Cumberland Winds Concert Band recently returned to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to perform a program that included marches, film scores, folk melodies and period music.

One of this year’s highlights was CJ Puentes on tuba performing “Tuba Tiger Rag” as played by the Canadian Brass.

The event, which is always free and open to the public, drew a nice crowd to the library’s atrium. Cumberland Winds promotes quality musical performances with a wide variety of ensembles, and offers public concerts, musical support of private events, musical training and master classes.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
#17 Tennessee Vols Basketball to Face Off Against #20 Ranked Illinois at Food City Center this Saturday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online