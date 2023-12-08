APSU Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s David Steinquest recently presented the 39th Annual Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert at the Mabry Concert Hall, featuring music by Ravel, shostakovich, Stravinsky, and others.

Each year, the ensemble performs two sold-out shows, and the admission price is only $5.00 or two cans of food, which is donated to Loaves & Fishes.

Steinquest said this will be the last year of the event, as he is set to retire. It was an emotional performance. All the performers were in costume, and the lineup included various fun musical pieces, strange instruments, and talented guest performers.

