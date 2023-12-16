Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responds to Home Fire in Cunningham

Montgomery County, TN — At 2:24pm today, Saturday, December 15th, 2023, Montgomery County Cunningham, Palmyra, East Montgomery, and St. Bethlehem Fire Stations and Rescue Squad were called to respond to a residential structure fire at 1660 Parchman Road in Cunningham.

Five people were in the home, and all were able to escape. No injuries to the people in the home or to the firefighters who responded were reported.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those displaced due to the fire. The home was deemed a total loss.