Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball takes down Bryan, 90-57

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team picked up its fifth season victory in a ?90-57, wire-to-wire victory against Bryan on Saturday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Anala Nelson started the APSU Govs off with a layup from the paint, drawing a foul by Bryan’s Alissa Mulaski. Nelson made her free throw, and Bryan responded with a three-pointer by Sam Russell, tying the game for the first and only time.

This began the Governors’ 13-0 run, which ended with a jumper by Russell, cutting the Govs’ deficit to 16-5 lead with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter. Austin Peay State University scored five of the game’s next eight points, giving them a 21-8 lead, which was their largest lead of the quarter.

The Lady Lions cut their deficit to as little as 10 for the remainder of the frame, but a layup from the paint by Gabby Zapata Smalls ended the quarter with the APSU Govs leading by 12 at 24-12.

The second quarter was the Governors’ highest scoring of the game with 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from three-point range. Russell cut Bryan’s deficit back to nine with a three-pointer 33 seconds into the second frame. A layup by La’Nya Foster and three-pointer by Cur’Tiera Haywood gave the Govs a 29-15 advantage.

Austin Peay State University went on a 21-4 run, as a three-point jumper by Sandra Lin gave the Govs their largest lead of the game of 31 points, 50-19, with 1:38 left in the first half.

A layup by Russell cut the Lady Lions deficit back to 29, with a jumper by Anala Nelson 20 seconds later giving the APSU Govs a 52-21 lead with 32 seconds remaining. Bryan’s Nevaeh Majors made 1-of-2 free throws with 24 seconds remaining, as the Govs ended the first half with a 30-point lead at 52-22.

Bryan attempted to battle back in the third quarter as they scored a game-high 25 points and held the Governors to a game-low 15 points. A three-point jumper by Russell followed by a layup and a jumper from Bryan’s Kaitlynn Hennessee, cut the Lady Lion’s deficit back to 23 at 52-29.

Shamarre Hale made a jumper from the paint 11 seconds later, forcing a Bryan timeout. The Lady Lions were able to cut their deficit by as little as 20 in the third quarter as they made nine of 14 attempted field goals compared to the Govs 6 of 20 attempted field goals. Two made free throws by Hennessee ended the quarter with the Governors leading 67-47.



APSU opened the final quarter of the game on an 11-2 run, giving them a 78-49 lead with 6:41 left in the game. Bryan responded with a 5-3 run, making the score 81-55 and cutting their deficit down to as little as 26 in the fourth quarter. Austin Peay State University ended the quarter on a 9-2 run, as two free throws by Foster with 42 seconds remaining secured the 33-point victory.

The Difference?

First-half efficiency. The Governors held the Lady Lions to a 33.3 field-goal percentage in both the first and second quarters and only allowed Bryan 12 points in the first and 10 in the second. Austin Peay State University had a 66.7 field-goal percentage in the first quarter and a 60.0 three-point percentage in the second quarter.

Inside the Box Score?

Anala Nelson scored a team-high 15 points, her fourth time this season as a leading scorer and sixth in her career.

Nelson, Tiya Douglas, Shamarre Hale, and La’Nya Foster scored in double-digits.

Lin’s seven assists match her season high. This was her ninth time as the assist leader this season.

Lin’s three steals also matched her season high.

Douglas’s 12-point performance was her best of the season and included four three-pointers, matching her career-best at Eastern Kentucky on February 4th.

Foster’s 13-point performance was her season best as she played a career-high 24 minutes. She also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts its first-ever Christmas Tournament as the Governors face New Mexico State on December 20th at 1:30pm, and Stephen F. Austin on December 21st at 2:00pm.