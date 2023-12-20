Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 20th-25th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – As Clarksville-Montgomery County dons its festive garb, the weather is set to play a mixed medley leading up to Christmas.

The skies will likely stay mostly cloudy tonight, with temperatures dipping to around 32 degrees.

Thursday brings a glimmer of sun, partly lighting up the day with a high of 54. The night remains mostly cloudy, setting the stage for a Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and a slightly warmer high of 56.

As we edge closer to the weekend, Friday night introduces a 30 percent chance of showers, the precursor to a weekend with a subtle chance of precipitation.

Saturday comes with a 20 percent chance of showers and partly sunny skies, promising a high near 57. Saturday night and Sunday maintain this theme, with a 20 percent chance of showers and mostly cloudy conditions, providing some respite to those aiming for outdoor holiday activities.

However, the real showstopper is reserved for Sunday night and Christmas Day. The precipitation dial turns up with a 30 percent chance of showers on Sunday, gradually intensifying to likely showers by Sunday night, carrying over into Christmas Day. As you unwrap your presents and enjoy the festivities, expect showers, with a high near 58 on Christmas Day.

The weather encore continues into Monday night, with showers likely and temperatures dipping to around 48.

So, as you plan your Christmas celebrations, factor in the chance of rain and stay tuned for updates on this festive weather playing out in Clarksville-Montgomery County.